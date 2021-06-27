Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $140.14 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

