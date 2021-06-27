Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 89,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $139,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 95,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 40,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of ABT opened at $112.72 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57. The firm has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

