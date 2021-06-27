Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Elastic worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $148.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.