Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.95% of PetIQ worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 40.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 123.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $40.19 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.82.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $82,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,314,534. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

