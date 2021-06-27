Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,673 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,321,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,710,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMN stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $96.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84.
In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
AMN Healthcare Services Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
