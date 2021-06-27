Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,673 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,321,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,710,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $96.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

