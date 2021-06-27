Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

