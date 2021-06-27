Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,008 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Revance Therapeutics worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 845.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 687,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 614,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 332,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,353,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,600,000 after purchasing an additional 246,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 177,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.29. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

RVNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

