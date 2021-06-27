Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,732 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $37,487,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $19,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

