Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 12,222 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Saia worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

SAIA opened at $211.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.58. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

