Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 13,111 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $170.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Several analysts have commented on MAA shares. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.