Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 18,632 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,632 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.13% of Amedisys worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $80,218,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 213,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,384,000 after acquiring an additional 94,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Shares of AMED opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.10 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

