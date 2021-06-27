Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 19,373 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,373 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.33% of AtriCure worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 348.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 354.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

AtriCure stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,427. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

