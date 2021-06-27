Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 22,753 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,753 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

