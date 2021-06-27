Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 254,109 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,109 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SPX worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

