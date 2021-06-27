Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 27,194 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,194 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.26% of AdvanSix worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 679.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,124 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 398,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $833.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

