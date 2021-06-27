Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 29,379 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,379 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.16% of MasTec worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MasTec by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MasTec by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in MasTec by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE MTZ opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.