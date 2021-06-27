Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 84,471 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84,471 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.33% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,709,000 after buying an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after buying an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,580.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 920.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.87. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

