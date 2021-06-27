Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes $11.25 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 434,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after buying an additional 135,734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.86. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $44.37.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

