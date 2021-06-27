Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,678 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,065,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 158.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after buying an additional 578,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 over the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFPI opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.13. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

