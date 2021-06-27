Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,948. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Shares of CSX are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

