Royale Finance Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $933,407.57 and $408,396.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00113672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00161457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,160.94 or 0.99872910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

