Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,717 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.