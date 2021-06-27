Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 33,954 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,803,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 513,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,601,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 248,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

