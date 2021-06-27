Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 86,410 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 4,301.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,410 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.70% of Exagen worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XGN opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XGN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

