Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of BP Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

BPMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

