Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,253 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,857,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

