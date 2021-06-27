Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,213 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE WGO opened at $69.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.