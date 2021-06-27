Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 171,730 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 171,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.60% of Co-Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CODX opened at $8.56 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $245.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.