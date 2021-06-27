Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,053 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.32% of Biomerica worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $3.93 on Friday. Biomerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

