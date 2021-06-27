Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.72. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

