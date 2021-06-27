Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.42 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

