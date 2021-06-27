Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Intersect ENT worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $546.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.62. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

