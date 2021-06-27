Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

