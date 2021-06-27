Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 299.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Berry worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRY opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $548.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

