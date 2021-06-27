Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 549.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

COHU opened at $34.75 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

