Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

BYND opened at $148.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.64. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

