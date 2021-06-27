Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $740.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

