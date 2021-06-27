Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 127.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WORK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,183,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,413,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,775 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.94. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $171,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $328,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

