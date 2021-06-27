Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,945 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

