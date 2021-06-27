Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of AudioCodes worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 38.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $44.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.