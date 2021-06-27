Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,162 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.98.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

