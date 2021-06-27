Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Sally Beauty worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Sally Beauty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

