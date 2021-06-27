Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,974 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

