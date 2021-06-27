Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $114,134,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 444,291 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,796,000 after acquiring an additional 375,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $111.11 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

