Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Prothena worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

