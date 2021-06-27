Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.61 Million in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of OII stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.