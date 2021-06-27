Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Xencor worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.30 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

