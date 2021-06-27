Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $169,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $10,752,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $329,682,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of OSCR opened at $22.24 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

