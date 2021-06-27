Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 13,829 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.83.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

