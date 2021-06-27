Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 22,811 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of IDT worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of IDT by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IDT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDT by 3,796.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in IDT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

IDT opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

